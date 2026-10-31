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Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas
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Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas

Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 30, 2026 Haas' Rio Hirakawa in action during practice REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 30, 2026 Haas' Esteban Ocon arrives ahead of practice REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
31 Oct 2026 11:15PM
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MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 : Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, the US-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.

• A team spokesman said the replacement was not due to illness but gave no further details. The governing FIA confirmed the change.

• French driver Ocon is due to leave Haas at the end of the season, with Brazilian Rafael Camara moving up from Formula Two for 2027.

• Japanese Hirakawa, 32, is a two-times world endurance champion and Le Mans 24 Hours winner with Toyota, who have a technical partnership with Ferrari-powered Haas. He took part in first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday.

• The race will be his Formula One debut and he partners Britain's Ollie Bearman in final practice and qualifying on Saturday before Sunday's race.

Source: Reuters
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