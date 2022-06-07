Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Reshuffled France held by Croatia in Nations League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Reshuffled France held by Croatia in Nations League

Reshuffled France held by Croatia in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Croatia v France - Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia - June 6, 2022 France's Adrien Rabiot celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Reshuffled France held by Croatia in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Croatia v France - Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia - June 6, 2022 Croatia's Mislav Orsic in action with France's Antoine Griezmann REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Reshuffled France held by Croatia in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Croatia v France - Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia - June 6, 2022 Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Reshuffled France held by Croatia in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Croatia v France - Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia - June 6, 2022 Croatia's Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric and Mario Pasalic applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
07 Jun 2022 04:57AM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 04:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A reshuffled France drew 1-1 away to Croatia in their second Nations League game on Monday, four days after an opening defeat by Denmark.

The defending champions went ahead through Adrien Rabiot's goal early in the second half but Andrej Kramaric's late penalty gave the hosts a deserved draw.

World champions France, who slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Denmark in their opening match, were without Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema at the start as coach Didier Deschamps made 10 changes to Friday's team.

Deschamps was back on the bench after he missed Friday's game against Denmark following the death of his father.

"We did good things considering all the changes. We were ahead and could have scored more but it's a pity we gifted them the equaliser," said Deschamps, who insisted France's goal was to gear up for the World Cup.

"It was however a coherent performance. They barely threatened in the second half.

"The result is not satisfying and even if it's a competitive game our goal is to prepare for (the World Cup at) the end of the year."

Croatia were the most dangerous in a lively start before Nkunku was denied a goal for offside as France began to threaten on the break around the half hour mark.

Les Bleus piled the pressure on Croatia's left flank and Moussa Diaby came close before the break just before Aurelien Tchouameni's fierce strike was parried away by Dominik Livakovic.

France were rewarded for their good intentions in the 52nd minute when Rabiot collected a through ball from Wissam Ben Yedder and found the back of the net with a low shot for his second international goal.

But substitute Jonathan Clauss brought Kramaric down in the area and the striker converted the resulting penalty by wrongfooting Mike Maignan in the 83rd minute.

Kramaric threatened again five minutes from time but Maignan pulled a decisive save to salvage a point.

France next travel Austria on Friday before hosting Croatia next Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us