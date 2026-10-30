Resolute South Africa build 194-run lead against Australia

CAPE TOWN, Oct 30 : South Africa reached 294 for five at tea on day four of the decisive third test against Australia at Newlands on Friday, a lead of 194 as they look to set the touring side an imposing target for victory.

• Left-hander Ryan Rickelton is not out on 83 and Wiaan Mulder on 46 after South Africa lost only one wicket in two sessions on day four.

• Rickelton and Mulder have put on 113 for the sixth wicket and batted through the afternoon session against spin from one end and seam at the other.

• Australia might have hoped to get more from the new ball but the home side were circumspect and accumulated runs rather than attacking the bowling.

• The pitch is starting to show signs of wear, with Australia batter Josh Inglis saying on Thursday a chase of over 200 would be a difficult one batting last.

• Starting the day on 140 for four, South Africa lost

Matthew Breetzke (43) when he was caught on the pull by Mitchell Starc off Pat Cummins to give the Australia captain his first wicket of the match.

• South Africa made 329 in their first innings, before Australia responded with 429 for a lead of 100

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

• The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, which is currently held by Australia.