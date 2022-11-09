Logo
Resting Kane for World Cup not Spurs' job, says assistant coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

09 Nov 2022 03:29PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 03:29PM)
Harry Kane could feature in Tottenham Hotspur's League Cup tie on Wednesday and any decision taken by the London club to rest the striker will not be influenced by his World Cup commitments, assistant coach Cristian Stellini said.

Spurs face Nottingham Forest in a third round tie later on Wednesday, days after they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in a Premier League game on Sunday.

England international Kane played the full 90 minutes against Liverpool, and has made 20 appearances for Spurs in all competitions this season.

"Antonio (Conte) will take the decision (on whether Kane features) because it is too short a time from the last game (against Liverpool on Sunday) to analyse which type of energy the players can use in the next game," Stellini told reporters.

When asked if Kane was the type of player who wants to start every game, Stellini replied. "Yes - and I want to see Harry Kane in every game.

"The decision is up to Antonio - but I love football and I love to see talented players and Harry Kane is a talented player and in every competition I hope to see him play for Tottenham.

"We don't have to think about the World Cup, it is not our job. Our job is to take care of our players and to try to use them to reach our targets but also to save the players. We are not crazy, we have to take the right decision with the players sometimes."

England open their campaign against Iran on Nov. 22.

Source: Reuters

