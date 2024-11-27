Resurgent Girona aim to carry momentum into Champions League clash with Sturm Graz

Girona will aim to take their positive league form into the Champions League when they take on Sturm Graz on Wednesday, a match coach Michel says is important to their European hopes but not definitive.

Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Espanyol was Girona's third consecutive LaLiga win, with Michel's side having rediscovered their best form as key injured players returned after a shaky start to the campaign.

Michel said they needed to carry their positive momentum into their Champions League trip to Austria, with the team sitting outside the qualification spots with three points, before more challenging fixtures against Liverpool, AC Milan, and Arsenal.

"(This match) is not definitive but it is very important. It's not the most important of the rest of the year, because we need to get more points in the league and get through another Cup tie," the Spaniard told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Obviously, if you look at the fixtures ahead afterwards, getting the three points is key. We've only got three points, the feelings are good and we want to continue in the same way.

"We are prepared. We'll be at our best on a competitive level because having everyone available will allow us to move up a step. The internal competition is very strong and being able to choose between two players means that the players are 100 per cent motivated."

Lowly Sturm Graz are 33rd in the 36-team table after four defeats in as many games.

However, coach Michel does not see Girona as favourites and said they will prepare for the game as they did for their visits to Paris St Germain and PSV Eindhoven.

"We will try to show our idea of the game. I tried that in Paris, against PSV and at home. The word ‘favourite’ means nothing positive or negative to me at the start of matches," he said.

"I have to prepare for a match and there are tactical tools in defence and attack to be able to overcome the opposition. They haven't won, but you have to look at every game.

"They are a very competitive opponent and there is a lot of difficulty in one game. I see that we are capable of imposing our game style and if we do that we will be able to achieve a positive result."