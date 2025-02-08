Retegui hits four as Atalanta thrash Verona 5-0

VERONA, Italy : Mateo Retegui scored four times as Atalanta thrashed lowly Hellas Verona 5-0 in Serie A on Saturday, with the Italy striker completing a hat-trick before the break.

Retegui put Atalanta in front with a quick-fire double in the 21st and 25th minutes before Ederson made it 3-0 following a smooth solo run.

Retegui completed his hat-trick just before halftime on a rebound and netted again in the 56th minute, converting a neat pass from Marten de Roon.

Atalanta remained third in the standings with 50 points, four points off leaders Napoli and one behind second-placed Inter Milan, with both sides playing their games on Sunday. Verona are 14th on 23 points.