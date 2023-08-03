Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady becomes minority owner of English football club Birmingham City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady becomes minority owner of English football club Birmingham City

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady becomes minority owner of English football club Birmingham City
Seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady described Birmingham City as an "iconic club". (File photo: USA TODAY Sports/Kim Klement)
03 Aug 2023 04:12PM (Updated: 03 Aug 2023 04:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner in English football club Birmingham City and will become the chairman of its new advisory board, the Championship team announced on Thursday (Aug 3).

The club said Brady was expected to work with its sports science department as well as the board and the management team on "global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities".

The retired NFL quarterback, 46, entered a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner at the club which finished 17th in England's second tier last season.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise," chairman Tom Wagner said in a statement.

Brady described City, which last played in the top flight Premier League in 2011, as an "iconic club".

"I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham," Brady said.

Brady has been busy off the pitch since his retirement. He was unveiled as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship, the new electric race boat competition.

He also acquired an ownership stake in WNBA side Las Vegas Aces.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.