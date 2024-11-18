Retiring Nadal focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup

MALAGA, Spain :Rafa Nadal will not dwell on his impending retirement at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga and only focus on helping Spain claim the trophy this week should he be called into action, the 38-year-old said on Monday.

Nadal will call time on his glittering career spanning more than two decades at the team competition and the 22-times Grand Slam champion said previously he may only play doubles if it gives the team a better chance of winning a seventh title.

"If I'm on the court I hope to control my emotions. I'm not here to retire. I'm here to help the team win. It's my last week in a team competition and the most important thing is to help the team," Nadal told reporters.

"The emotions will come at the end. Before and after I'll be focused on what I have to do.

"I feel good, I've been thinking about it for quite some time. I've been trying to give myself a chance and I decided over time. I'm enjoying the week, I'm not paying much attention to the retirement thing.

"It will be a big change in my life after this week. I'm very excited and happy to be here."

Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles, had said previously he expected to retire this year after a hip injury that required surgery limited his appearances in 2023.

He was a surprise selection for the Nov. 19-24 Finals featuring eight countries after last competing at the Paris Olympics in July and subsequently missing the U.S. Open and Laver Cup over fitness concerns.

"One thing has been so important for me because I'm going to leave this professional tour with the calm and with the personal satisfaction that I gave my best almost in every single moment," Nadal said, adding he was soaking up the support.

"I have the chance to retire in my country. I enjoy living here in Spain and it's something that makes me really happy. The team was already in Valencia to get into this Final Eight in Malaga and now I'm feeling incredible support from everyone.

"The kids, the press ... all the people are enjoying me and are showing it to me. It's super special."

Spain face the Netherlands in their opening match on Tuesday and Nadal could feature alongside Carlos Alcaraz, rekindling the partnership they had at the Paris Games where they reached the doubles quarter-finals.

"At the Olympic Games, it was very special with the doubles with Rafa," Alcaraz said.

"To be with him in his last moments of tennis, for me it's special. It's great for the team that we have the opportunity to join Nadal in this tournament."

Nadal said he was looking forward to an enjoyable final tournament as a professional player, even if he spends more time in the dugout.

"Sport is not mathematics and you can't predict what will happen. I'm going to enjoy myself as much as possible both on the court and if I have to be on the sidelines," he said.

"... There are no ideal endings. Ideal endings usually happen in American movies. It's not something that worries me in that sense. My farewell is going to be what it's going to be.

"What I want is for the team to be competitive and to be able to win the Davis Cup. My big farewell would be a joy of winning with everyone.

"I don't know if I'll play a match or not. I've played very little in recent times."