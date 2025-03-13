Retro Forest closing in on European return

LONDON : There is something satisfyingly retro about Nottingham Forest's pursuit of Champions League qualification and not just because they are trying to re-create the glory days of the late 1970s.

In an age when possession and high pressing have become mantras for many Premier League managers, Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo is bucking the trend in spectacular fashion.

While some sides are easier on the eye, efficiency is Espirito Santo's watchword. In their 28 league games, Forest average 39.4 per cent possession - the lowest of the 20 clubs. They have made 9,355 passes, the lowest total in the top flight.

But they have scored 45 goals, conceded just 33 and have 51 points and with 68.6 the average amount of points required to finish fourth in the last five Premier League campaigns, Forest are within sight of a return to Europe's top table for the first time in 45 years.

They face relegation-threatened Ipswich Town away on Saturday knowing victory would cement them in third position in the table and sway a few more of the doubters who still believe Forest are going to stumble.

They will start as big favourites at Portman Road and with the same mentality that has served them so well so far.

"It doesn't make sense to change our approach. We have been going game by game, day by day and training session by training session. This is what we believe is the best way to approach every game until the end," Espirito Santo said on Thursday.

"First, the big challenge is Ipswich. That is the main challenge we have ahead of us."

Forest's ultra low defensive block is not a system for purists, but Forest fans do not care because it works wonders, as was shown in their last two games - a 0-0 draw with Arsenal and a 1-0 defeat of champions Manchester City.

The key is that when Forest do win the ball, they are adept at springing forward at pace with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi feeding striker Chris Wood who has been one of the revelations of the season.

Wood, a throwback number nine, has scored 18 league goals this season and will be the man Ipswich must shackle if they are to avoid a dent in their survival hopes.

Third-from-bottom Ipswich are running out of time to save themselves from an immediate return to the Championship.

They are six points behind 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers who will be confident of beating bottom club Southampton away on Saturday.

With Liverpool in League Cup final action on Sunday, second-placed Arsenal can reduce the gap at the top to 12 points when they host fourth-placed Chelsea on the same afternoon.

Chelsea are one of several clubs vying to qualify for next year's Champions League which is most likely to include the top five from the Premier League this season.

Enzo Maresca's team are just seven points above 10th-placed Fulham who along with Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion will believe they can qualify for Europe. Brighton go to Manchester City on Saturday while Bournemouth entertain Brentford. Fulham are at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.