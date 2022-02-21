Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach

Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)
Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)
Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach
Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)
Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Ramy Bensebaini in action with Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus. (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)
Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach
Borussia Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard and teammates celebrate after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)
21 Feb 2022 02:59AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 03:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus played a part in five goals as his side hammered his former club Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday (Feb 20) to stay in touch with leaders Bayern Munich.

Reus, who switched from Gladbach to Dortmund just over a decade ago for €17 million, scored two goals and provided three assists. But he opted not to take a penalty his side were awarded in added time, with Emre Can stepping up and converting to complete the drubbing.

The victory saw Dortmund stay six points behind Bayern after the champions beat Greuther Fuerth 4-1 at home earlier in the day.

It also soothed the pain of two humbling recent home defeats for Dortmund: Thursday's 4-2 reverse to Rangers in the Europa League and a 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga two weeks ago.

Reus, 32, opened the scoring in the 26th minute by pouncing on the rebound after Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer had parried a shot from Donyell Malen.

Reus returned the favour six minutes later, playing a one-two with Dutchman Malen, who powered a shot through the grasp of Sommer to double Dortmund's advantage.

Gladbach almost pulled a goal back in the second half when Jonas Hofmann hit the angle of the post and crossbar.

But it was Dortmund who struck next to put the result beyond doubt, Reus teeing up Marius Wolf to score in the 70th minute, two minutes after he had come off the bench.

The captain added his third assist of the game four minutes later as Youssoufa-Moukoko, another substitute, netted Dortmund's fourth.

Reus then got back among the goals by smashing the ball in after a long punt from defender Mats Hummels, before Can completed Gladbach's humiliation from the spot after Wolf was felled in the box.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Bundesliga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us