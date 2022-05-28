Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season

Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 India's Hardik Pandya during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England Practice - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 3, 2021 England's Jos Buttler during practice Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Sri Lanka v South Africa - South African Team's Practice Session - Dambulla, Sri Lanka - July 28, 2018- South Africa's David Miller throws a ball during a practice session ahead of their first One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - The Hundred Eliminator - Men - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets - Kia Oval, London, Britain - August 20, 2021 Trent Rockets? Rashid Khan during the match Action Images/Peter Cziborra
Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara looks on during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against India, in Galle August 11, 2015. Sri Lanka will play their first test match with India on August 12. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
28 May 2022 03:00PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 03:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Gujarat Titans will be seeking to cap their dream debut season by winning the title while revenge will be on the minds of the Rajasthan Royals when the teams clash in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

One of the two new franchises to join the T20 competition this season, Gujarat topped the league phase and thrashed Rajasthan in Tuesday's qualifier to breeze into the final to be played at their home ground in Ahmedabad.

Balance of the team and consistency of their players have moulded the Hardik Pandya-led side into a formidable outfit in the 10-team league.

"It's obviously been a good season," Gujarat's middle order lynchpin David Miller told reporters ahead of the final.

"It's really tough to single out players because a lot of the guys have put their hands up throughout the competition and in small moments that have contributed towards a lot of our wins."

Gujarat did not rely on one or two match-winners, which made it difficult for their rivals to plot strategies, spinner Rashid Khan said.

"We've had so many good performances ... It's the contribution of all 11 players which is why we are here," said the Afghan.

Rajasthan's batting, in contrast, has relied heavily on Jos Buttler, who is comfortably the leading scorer after a record-equalling four centuries this season.

The Englishman endured a dip in form before the playoffs but scored 89 and 106 not out in his last two outings.

"I can't remember anyone batting this well in the history of the IPL," Rajasthan's director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said of the in-form opener.

Revenge will not be the only emotion in Rajasthan, who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Friday's second qualifier to make the final.

The Sanju Samson-led squad are keen to win the trophy as a tribute to former captain Shane Warne, who led them to their maiden IPL title in 2008.

"He is such an influential figure," Buttler said of the Australian spin great who died in March.

"We will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us