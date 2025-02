Following is the revised FA Cup fifth round draw after the final fourth round matches were completed on Tuesday:

Preston North End v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Matches to be played in the weekend of Saturday, March, 1.

