Following is the revised FA Cup fourth round draw after Millwall beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-0 on Monday.
The last three third round matches will be played on Tuesday.
Manchester United v Leicester City
Leeds United v Millwall
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
Preston North End or Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers
Exeter City v Nottingham Forest
Coventry City v Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic v Fulham
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool
Everton v Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Burnley
Leyton Orient or Derby County v Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Cardiff City
Matches to be played across the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 8
(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)