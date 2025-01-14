Following is the revised FA Cup fourth round draw after Millwall beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-0 on Monday.

The last three third round matches will be played on Tuesday.

Manchester United v Leicester City

Leeds United v Millwall

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Preston North End or Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City v Nottingham Forest

Coventry City v Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic v Fulham

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool

Everton v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby County v Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Cardiff City

Matches to be played across the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 8

