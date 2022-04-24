Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Revitalised Burnley move out of bottom three with win over Wolves
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Revitalised Burnley move out of bottom three with win over Wolves

Revitalised Burnley move out of bottom three with win over Wolves

Burnley's Ashley Barnes in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny. (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Powell)

24 Apr 2022 10:58PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 11:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BURNLEY, England: Burnley climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone and pushed Everton into the bottom three after Matej Vydra grabbed the 62nd minute winner in a tense 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on Sunday (Apr 24).

The Clarets have now claimed seven points from three games since sacking long-term manager Sean Dyche and move to 31 points from 33 games while Everton, who face Liverpool later on Sunday, have 29 points from 31 games.

Czech international Vydra slotted home the winner after Dwight McNeil's perfect pass found Wout Weghorst and the Dutchman squared for a first-time finish from his strike partner.

Burnley, desperate for the three points in their bid for survival, then battled ferociously to hang on to the lead and despite Wolves enjoying plenty of possession, they did so with a degree of comfort.

In the eight days since Burnley chairman Alan Pace sacked Dyche and put Under-23 coach Mike Jackson in temporary charge, Burnley have drawn at West Ham United and then beaten Southampton and Wolves to give the Lancashire club a fighting chance of a seventh straight season in the top flight.

The home side had started slowly and Bruno Lage's Wolves, eighth in the table, looked confident on the ball with Nick Pope doing well to keep out a Jonny Otto drive.

McNeil - one of the Burnley players who looks reborn since Dyche's departure - then cut inside from the right and tested Jose Sa with a fiercely struck left-foot shot.

Pope had to be alert again after the break to keep out a Nelson Semedo effort following a strong break from deep by South Korean midfielder Hwang Hee-Chan.

Burnley also had the ball in the net when a Vydra shot saved by Sa ricocheted in off Conor Coady, but the Czech was ruled offside.

Vydra was able to celebrate though after his clinical first-time finish, and the Burnley fans then roared their team on until the final whistle.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League Burnley Everton

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us