Revived Saints deal further blow to Arsenal's top-four hopes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 16, 2022 Arsenal's Granit Xhaka in action with Southampton's Shane Long REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 16, 2022 Southampton's Mohamed Elyounoussi in action with Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 16, 2022 Southampton's Armando Broja is shown a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes as Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Albert Sambi Lokonga look on REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 16, 2022 Southampton's Jan Bednarek celebrates scoring their first goal with Armando Broja REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 16, 2022 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts REUTERS/Ian Walton
17 Apr 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 12:14AM)
Southampton ended a five-match winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, dealing further damage to the visitors' hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have slipped to sixth place in the standings on 54 points, level with Manchester United and three behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur but with a game in hand over both teams.

Jan Bednarek gave Southampton a narrow lead one minute before halftime after Mohamed Elyounoussi evaded the offside trap and crossed for the defender to finish past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to hand Arsenal their third straight defeat.

Arsenal, without forward Alexandre Lacazette due to COVID-19, failed to take advantage of early chances and were largely limited to speculative shots from distance, and their late push for an equaliser was thwarted by goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Forster, who denied Gabriel Martinelli after nine minutes with an acrobatic save, later clawed away substitute Emile Smith Rowe's effort at full stretch before blocking a shot from Bukayo Saka and diving to save Granit Xhaka's deflected strike.

Arsenal dominated with 76per cent of the possession and had five shots on target but threw away the opportunity to re-ignite their top-four hopes after Tottenham's loss to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

