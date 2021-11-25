Logo
Revs' Carles Gil named MLS Comeback Player of the Year
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - 13/3/16
Aston Villa's Carles Gil
Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

25 Nov 2021 12:59AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 12:55AM)
New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named the 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard missed most of last season with an Achilles injury.

The Revolution captain returned to register a league-high 18 assists and four goals while guiding his team to the Supporters' Shield with an MLS single-season record 73 points.

Gil received 15.2 percent of the votes by MLS technical staff, players and media members, edging out LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (12.7 percent) and Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (12.6).

Gil is the second Revs player to win the award, joining Kevin Alston (2013).

Top-seeded New England will host No. 4 seed New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the MLS Cup playoffs on Nov. 30.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

