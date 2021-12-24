Logo
Revs re-sign GK Brad Knighton for record 12th season
FILE PHOTO: Mar 24, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton (18) can't stop this goal by FC Cincinnati forward Kekuta Manneh (31) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

24 Dec 2021 12:34AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 12:31AM)
The New England Revolution re-signed free-agent goalkeeper Brad Knighton to a one-year contract on Thursday.

He will return for his 15th MLS campaign and his 12th in a Revolution uniform, the most in club history.

Knighton, 36, has 81 regular-season appearances with 78 starts and a 32-26-20 record with the Revolution (2007-09, 2014-21), Philadelphia Union (2010) and Vancouver Whitecaps (2012-13). He made six starts in 2021 for the Supporters' Shield winners.

Knighton is one of five goalies to start at least 50 MLS games for the Revs, and also one of just five players to spend at least 10 seasons with the club, along with Diego Fagundez, Shalrie Joseph, Matt Reis and Chris Tierney.

New England returns to action in February in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League with a Round of 16 series against Haitian side Cavaly AS.

(Field Level Media)

Source: Reuters

