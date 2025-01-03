Revs transfer F Esmir Bajraktarevic, sign F Luis Diaz

The New England Revolution said farewell to Esmir Bajraktarevic and signed fellow forward Luis Diaz on Thursday.

The Revs transferred Bajraktarevic, 19, to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee after three MLS seasons. New England retained a percentage of the homegrown player's future sell-on rights.

Bajraktarevic appeared in 45 matches (28 starts) from 2022-24, contributing three goals and three assists.

"We are happy to facilitate this well-deserved move for Esmir, which will allow him to continue his development in one of Europe's best leagues for young players," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said. "We are proud that Esmir's rapid ascent through our pro pathway has positioned him to take this next step in his journey."

Diaz, 26, arrives on a free transfer from Deportivo Saprissa in his native Costa Rica. He previously played in MLS with the Columbus Crew (2019-23) and Colorado Rapids (2023), tallying six goals and 14 assists in 86 matches (51 starts).

Diaz is reunited with New England coach Caleb Porter, who coached him with the Crew when they won the MLS Cup in 2020.

"Luis Diaz is an explosive player who will bring penetration to our attack. He adds a dynamic option that will give us depth and versatility to our roster," Porter said. "Luis is another signing who has been a part of winning teams and is in his prime playing years. I'm glad to have him on the squad and look forward to his contributions."

Diaz signed a one-year deal for the 2025 season that includes club options for 2026 and 2027. He holds a U.S. green card and will not occupy an international roster slot.

-Field Level Media