Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

RFU backing Jones, accepts 'progress' analysis is tough sell
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

RFU backing Jones, accepts 'progress' analysis is tough sell

RFU backing Jones, accepts 'progress' analysis is tough sell

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 12, 2022 England coach Eddie Jones during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

25 Mar 2022 12:10AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 12:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The head of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has repeated his backing of Eddie Jones and his belief that England are making progress, but admitted the upbeat statement of support on Sunday should have shown more understanding of fans' frustration.

Echoing Jones's generally positive comments after last week's defeat by France, their third of the Six Nations, the RFU issued a statement saying it was "encouraged by the team's solid progress". That came a year after England's fifth-placed finish in the tournament, also after three defeats,

Speaking to the media for the first time in a year at Twickenham on Thursday, CEO Bill Sweeney said that although this year's performance was "hugely disappointing", he had faith that Jones was the right man to turn things around.

"We weren’t lying. When we made that statement, we were being honest," Sweeney said after several high-profile former players criticised the RFU for misleading fans.

"Solid progress – I can understand how that might confuse after two wins last year and two wins this year. But progress is not just about matches won. It’s also about hitting certain objectives along the way. We were talking about improvements to the structure, to the squad and to how we’re playing.

"The positive developments that we spoke about were in terms of the new players coming in, the leadership on the field and the spirit within the camp. In terms of how we feel the team is progressing and how it's developing feel we're heading in the right direction."

Jones has come under heavy fire in the media but Sweeney, who will oversee a routine review of the Six Nations alongside a largely confidential group of "experts", made it clear that getting rid of the Australian was not on the agenda.

"Since 2019 Eddie's been very clear and up front about things that would need to happen" he said. "Those have not always been transparent or published out there, but if you think about players that have come in...a lot of them he’s identified for some time.

"He felt that the spirit in the side needed to improve and we needed to break down some of the club relationships and forge one England identity. We’ve seen that come on leaps and bounds. Another big one is leadership on the field of play. The other one is decision-making – maturity and composure in critical moments. We think we’re not there yet.

"We speak on a very frequent basis and he updates us in terms of our thinking and where he thinks we’re falling short. He’s got the absolute belief and commitment of the players. Given all of that, we believe he’s the right guy to take us through."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us