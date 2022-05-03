RFU chief Sweeney being treated for pulmonary embolism

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) CEO Bill Sweeney has been admitted to hospital where he is being treated for pulmonary embolism, the governing body said on Tuesday.

The RFU added that Sweeney, the former chief executive of the British Olympic Association (BOA), is expected to make a full recovery and will spend the next few weeks recuperating in hospital and later at home.

"He is in good spirits and is being well looked after," the RFU said in a statement, adding that Sweeney was admitted to hospital on Friday.

"In the interim, the RFU executive team will ensure Union matters continue to be managed effectively working closely with Tom Ilube, RFU Chair, and the rest of the board as needed."

Sweeney joined the RFU in 2019 after a six-year spell with the BOA during which he oversaw Britain's performances in the Winter Olympics at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, as well as in the Summer Games at Rio 2016.