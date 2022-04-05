Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rhythmic gymnastics-Israel's Olympic champion Ashram retires aged 22
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rhythmic gymnastics-Israel's Olympic champion Ashram retires aged 22

Rhythmic gymnastics-Israel's Olympic champion Ashram retires aged 22

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Individual All-Around - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Gold medallist Linoy Ashram of Israel poses with her medal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

05 Apr 2022 11:03AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Israel's Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Linoy Ashram has announced her retirement at the age of 22, adding that she will be taking up a coaching role.

Ashram won the individual all-around gold in Tokyo last year to break a Russian stranglehold on the Olympic title that stretched back to 2000.

"That my business card says Olympic champion, I know it was worth making this journey," Ashram told a news conference on Monday.

"An athlete needs to know when to retire. I have fulfilled my dream. I will continue but on the other side."

Ashram added that she will be joining her former coach Ayelet Sussman's team.

Ashram won six silver and five bronze medals across the 2017, 2018 and 2019 world championships, and claimed two golds and a bronze at last year's World Cup. She also won all-around gold at the European Championships in 2020.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us