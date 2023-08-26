Ricciardo in hospital for checks after Dutch GP crash

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands : AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo was taken to hospital for checks on his wrist after the Australian crashed in Dutch Grand Prix practice on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who made his F1 comeback in Hungary last month as replacement for Dutch driver Nyck de Vries, went into the barriers at the banked turn three early on in the day's second session.

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri had crashed at the same point seconds earlier and Ricciardo went straight into the barrier to avoid hitting his compatriot's stricken car.

The older Australian swore over the team radio, reporting he had hurt his hand, and looked in pain as he climbed out of the car clutching his left wrist.

"Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2," said the governing FIA.

Media reports said he left the Zandvoort circuit with his left hand in a sling.

AlphaTauri have New Zealander Liam Lawson as their official reserve driver if Ricciardo is unable to continue this weekend but De Vries could also still be an option despite having been dropped.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)