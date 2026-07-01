Rice returns as England make three changes for DR Congo clash

ATLANTA, July 1 : England made three changes to their starting lineup for the World Cup last-32 game against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, with Declan Rice back in the midfield.
• Rice returns with Morgan Rogers dropping to the bench
• England boss Thomas Tuchel selects Noni Madueke in place of Bukayo Saka
• Djed Spence starts at right back
• DR Congo make one change from side who beat Uzbekistan, Ngalayel Mukau replacing Cedric Bakambu
Lineups:
England: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke.
DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa.