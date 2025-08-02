Richardson arrested for domestic violence in Seattle, report says

(Fixes spelling of Seattle in first paragraph)

Reigning 100 metres world champion Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport four days before the start of the US Track & Field Championships, USA TODAY Sports reported on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who won Olympic silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed her male companion who then fell into a nearby column after an argument, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

The report said she was detained on the evening of July 27 and released the following day.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Reuters has contacted Port of Seattle Police Department, Richardson's agent and US Track & Field for comment.

Richardson withdrew from the 100 semi-finals in Eugene, Oregon on Friday after participating in Thursday's heats.

She is guaranteed a spot in the 100 at the world championships in September due to her win at Budapest in 2023.