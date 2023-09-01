Logo
Sport

Richardson backs up world 100m gold in Zurich
Richardson backs up world 100m gold in Zurich

Athletics - Diamond League - Weltklasse - Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland - August 31, 2023 Sha'Carri Richardson of the U.S celebrates winning the women's 100m final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Athletics - Diamond League - Weltklasse - Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland - August 31, 2023 Sha'Carri Richardson of the U.S celebrates after winning the women's 100m final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Athletics - Diamond League - Weltklasse - Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland - August 31, 2023 Sha'Carri Richardson of the U.S celebrates after winning the women's 100m final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Athletics - Diamond League - Weltklasse - Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland - August 31, 2023 Sha'Carri Richardson of the U.S celebrates winning the women's 100m final REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
01 Sep 2023 02:37AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2023 03:18AM)
ZURICH : Newly crowned world champion Sha'Carri Richardson stormed to victory in the women's 100 metres at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

The American, who captured her first world 100m title in Budapest last week in a sizzling 10.65 seconds, pulled away from the field over the final 30 metres in Zurich to cross in 10.88.

Natasha Morrison clocked 11.00 to finish second and her fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah also ran 11.00 in third.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands handed Norwegian world record holder Karsten Warholm his first 400 hurdles loss this season, taking victory in 47.27 to edge the weary-looking world champion Norwegian who crossed in 47.30.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela won the women's triple jump and, unlike the world championships where she barely squeaked into the final before securing victory with her final attempt, the Olympic champion and world record holder leapt 15.15 metres to win by almost half a metre.

Source: Reuters

