Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner fit for second Ashes test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner fit for second Ashes test

Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner fit for second Ashes test

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia Nets - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 10, 2019 Australia's David Warner during nets Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

15 Dec 2021 10:44AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE :Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but opener David Warner has been cleared to play against England in the second day-night Ashes test, Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first test at the Gabba.

Two-test Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Lefthander Warner suffered bruised ribs after taking a few body blows during his 94 in Brisbane.

There were no other changes to the XI that dominated at the Gabba to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-test series.

Australia hold the urn after retaining it in 2019 in England, where they drew the series 2-2 against Joe Root's team.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us