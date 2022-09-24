Logo
Richarlison double as Brazil stroll past Ghana
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Brazil v Ghana - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - September 23, 2022 Brazil's Richarlison celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Brazil v Ghana - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - September 23, 2022 Brazil's Neymar in action with Ghana's Mohammed Kudus and Iddrisu Baba REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
24 Sep 2022 04:34AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2022 05:12AM)
Richarlison scored twice as Brazil breezed past Ghana with a comfortable 3-0 victory in a friendly in Le Havre, France on Friday.

Marquinhos opened the scoring after nine minutes with a bullet header from a corner by Raphinha.

Richarlison extended the lead 19 minutes later with a pin-point first-time strike from the edge of the area into the bottom left corner.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward added the third five minutes before halftime with a clever header from a free kick by Neymar.

Brazil play Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday, their last game before their World Cup Group G opener against Serbia on Nov 24.

 

 

Source: Reuters

