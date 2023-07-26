Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Brazilian striker Richarlison scored three second-half goals as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat local side Lion City Sailors 5-1 in a pre-season friendly at Singapore's National Stadium on Wednesday (Jul 26).

The Sailors took a surprise lead through Shawal Anuar after 14 minutes but the Premier League side got back on level terms through a Harry Kane penalty with the final kick of the first half.

Richarlison came on at half-time and scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second half before completing his hat-trick in stoppage time after Giovani Lo Celso had netted Spurs' fourth goal.

Tottenham were playing just the second pre-season game of their Asia-Pacific tour following the cancellation of a match against Leicester City in Bangkok on Sunday and manager Ange Postecoglou opted for a strong starting line-up which dominated the opening half.

But against the run of play, the Sailors took the lead when a cross from the right by Maxime Lestienne was bundled in by Shawal at the far post.