Richarlison nets winner as desperate Everton beat Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 1, 2022 Everton's Richarlison in action with Chelsea's Reece James Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 1, 2022 Chelsea's Thiago Silva in action with Everton's Richarlison Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 1, 2022 Everton's Richarlison celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 1, 2022 Everton's Anthony Gordon celebrates their first goal scored by Richarlison Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 1, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
01 May 2022 11:17PM (Updated: 01 May 2022 11:17PM)
LIVERPOOL, England : Striker Richarlison profited from a Chelsea error to secure struggling Everton a 1-0 Premier League win and what could be a precious three points in their bid to avoid relegation at a rocking Goodison Park on Sunday.

The home side grabbed the lead a minute into the second half after Cesar Azpilicueta gave up possession under pressure from the Brazilian forward, who harried the Chelsea captain into a mistake before slotting a low shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea dominated possession and Everton had to hold on grimly for the final half-hour. They stay in the relegation zone, but move to within two points of Burnley and Leeds United with a game in hand.

Chelsea remain third with 66 points from 34 games as they bid to qualify for the Champions League. They are six points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, but have now played a game more.

Source: Reuters

