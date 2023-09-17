Logo
Tottenham see off Sheffield United with stoppage-time goals
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison scores their first goal past Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Sheffield United's Jack Robinson looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Manor Solomon in action with Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
17 Sep 2023 12:40AM
LONDON : High-flying Tottenham Hotspur staged an astonishing turnaround with two goals in added time to beat promoted Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday and maintain their unbeaten record in the Premier League.

Second-half substitute Richarlison ended his goal drought with the equaliser in the eighth of 12 minutes added on and set up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner two minutes later.

The fourth win in a row marked second-placed Spurs's best start to a league campaign since 1965-66.

Sheffield United, still without a league win this season, then had Ollie McBurnie sent off for a second yellow card for arguing with the referee.

United had taken the lead with a Gustavo Hamer goal completely against the run of play in the 75th minute.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou had made a triple substitution in the 80th minute, bringing on Brazilian striker Richarlison while captain Son Heung-Min was one of those coming off.

Source: Reuters

