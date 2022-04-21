Logo
Richarlison strikes late as Everton draw 1-1 with Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Leicester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - April 20, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Leicester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - April 20, 2022 Everton's Richarlison after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
21 Apr 2022 04:54AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 04:54AM)
LIVERPOOL, England : Everton striker Richarlison scored in second-half stoppage time to snatch a vital point in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City following a spirited Premier League encounter at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

The result leaves Everton, who meet Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, four points above the relegation zone on 29 points, while Leicester are in ninth on 41 points.

Harvey Barnes put the visitors in front in the fifth minute, poking home a pass from James Maddison from close range as Everton struggled to find their feet, and the home side did not register a shot on target in the first half.

Richarlison finally forced a save from Kasper Schmeichel in the 67th minute but he was guilty of several bad misses before redeeming himself with a scuffed shot in the second minute of stoppage time at the end of the game to grab a point.

Source: Reuters

