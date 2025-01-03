Rickelton reaches 50 as South Africa 72-3 at lunch v Pakistan

CAPE TOWN :Opener Ryan Rickelton struck an unbeaten 50 from 73 balls as South Africa reached 72 for three at lunch on the first day of the second and final test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday, but lost some key wickets late in the session.

Left-hander Rickelton struck seven fours in a fluent innings and will resume after the interval with captain Temba Bavuma, who has yet to face a ball.

The wicket is the same strip that was used when India beat South Africa by seven wickets inside 107 overs of the last five-day match played in Cape Town 12 months ago, the shortest test to have a winner in history.

While there has been some seam movement, there are not the same demons in this wicket and Aiden Markram and Rickelton looked relatively comfortable in putting on 61 for the first wicket.

That was before Markram was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Khurram Shahzad for 17, a good take off an under-edge as the batter looked to drive.

Wiaan Mulder, back in the side after injury and promoted from his usual lower middle-order position to number three, made five before he gave a simple chance to Rizwan off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas.

Rizwan claimed his third victim the ball before lunch as Tristan Stubbs edged spinner Salman Agha to the wicketkeeper having failed to score.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first test by two wickets in Pretoria.

The home side have handed a debut to firebrand 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as one of three changes to their side. He is the youngest player in the country’s test history, taking over from former spinner Paul Adams.