Rickelton ton propels S Africa to 184-3 at tea v Pakistan

CAPE TOWN :Left-handed opener Ryan Rickelton struck his second test century with an unbeaten 106 as South Africa reached 184 for three at tea on the first day of the second and final test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday.

Rickelton, 28, hit 14 fours in a fluent innings and will resume after the interval with captain Temba Bavuma, who has 51 as the pair put on an unbeaten 112 for the fourth wicket.

Rickelton, who moved from number three to open the batting due to an injury to Tony de Zorzi, scored his maiden test ton against Sri Lanka last month.

The partnership has settled the South African innings after they lost three wickets for 11 runs late in the morning session.

Rickelton and Aiden Markram put on 61 for the first wicket before the latter was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Khurram Shahzad for 17, a good take off an under-edge as the batter looked to drive.

Wiaan Mulder, back in the side after injury and promoted from his usual lower middle-order position to number three, made five before he gave a simple chance to Rizwan off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas.

Rizwan claimed his third victim the ball before lunch as Tristan Stubbs edged spinner Salman Agha to the wicketkeeper having failed to score.

The pitch is the same strip that was used when India beat South Africa by seven wickets after only 107 overs of the last five-day match played in Cape Town 12 months ago, the shortest test to have a winner in history.

But despite some early seam movement, it has played true for the batters as South Africa added 112 runs in 27.1 overs in the afternoon session without the loss of a wicket.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first test by two wickets in Pretoria.

The home side have handed a debut to firebrand 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as one of three changes to their side. He is the youngest player in the country’s test history, taking over from former spinner Paul Adams.