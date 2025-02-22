Rickelton's century helps S Africa to big win over Afghanistan

KARACHI, Pakistan : South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton scored a maiden One-Day International century with a fluent 103 as his side eased to a 107-run win over Afghanistan in their opening Champions Trophy Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat, amassing 315 for six in their 50 overs on a wicket with pace and bounce that was more akin to their home conditions on the Highveld than a sub-continent style pitch.

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah scored a fighting 90 but South Africa’s seamers stifled the run-rate and picked up regular wickets as their opponents battled to stay in the contest and fell well short as they were bowled out for 208 in 43.3 overs.

Australia and England clash in the second Group B fixture in Lahore on Saturday.