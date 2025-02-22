Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rickelton's century helps S Africa to big win over Afghanistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Rickelton's century helps S Africa to big win over Afghanistan

Rickelton's century helps S Africa to big win over Afghanistan
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - Afghanistan v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 21, 2025 South Africa's Ryan Rickleton dives to avoid a run out REUTERS/Zoral Naik
Rickelton's century helps S Africa to big win over Afghanistan
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - Afghanistan v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 21, 2025 Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai in action REUTERS/Zoral Naik
22 Feb 2025 12:38AM (Updated: 22 Feb 2025 12:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KARACHI, Pakistan : South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton scored a maiden One-Day International century with a fluent 103 as his side eased to a 107-run win over Afghanistan in their opening Champions Trophy Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat, amassing 315 for six in their 50 overs on a wicket with pace and bounce that was more akin to their home conditions on the Highveld than a sub-continent style pitch.

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah scored a fighting 90 but South Africa’s seamers stifled the run-rate and picked up regular wickets as their opponents battled to stay in the contest and fell well short as they were bowled out for 208 in 43.3 overs.

Australia and England clash in the second Group B fixture in Lahore on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement