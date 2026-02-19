Right royal mix-up - Princess Anne mistakes England prop Heyes for TV star Marler

Feb 18 : England's Joe Heyes revealed a case of mistaken identity when Princess Anne confused him with retired teammate Joe Marler during pre-match introductions ahead of their Six Nations match against Scotland.

The Princess Royal, the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter and patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, greeted both teams before Scotland's victory at Murrayfield last weekend, but mistook 26-year-old tighthead prop Heyes for retired loosehead Marler, who has carved out an entertainment career since retiring in 2024.

"She thought I was Joe Marler which was... quite upsetting," Heyes said.

Marler, 35, was a contestant on "The Celebrity Traitors", a reality television series.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara is married to England World Cup winner Mike Tindall.