Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rights group says IOC is complicit in China's abuses ahead of Olympics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rights group says IOC is complicit in China's abuses ahead of Olympics

Rights group says IOC is complicit in China's abuses ahead of Olympics

FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has a virtual discussion with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai in Lausanne, Switzerland, November 21, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/ Handout via REUTERS

24 Nov 2021 01:59AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 01:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the International Olympic Committee of being complicit in China's rights abuses ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games after the IOC president's call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who supporters say may be under political duress.

Foreign governments and rights advocates stepped up criticism of China's human rights practices when Peng disappeared for nearly three weeks after alleging on social media that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

A former doubles world No. 1, Peng re-appeared over the weekend in Beijing and held a video call with IOC President Thomas Bach on Sunday. But the Women's Tennis Association and top current and former tennis players have called for reassurance that Peng is safe, and rights groups have labeled efforts by Chinese state media to allay concerns about her well-being as unconvincing.

HRW's China director Sophie Richardson told a news briefing the IOC had shown a "remarkable lack of judgment" in its handling of the Peng case and "active complicity" in Beijing's abuses. She said its interest seemed to be to keep the Games on track, not the welfare of athletes.

She criticized Bach for failing to make clear publicly whether he had asked Peng if she had access to a lawyer or wanted to file charges around serious sexual assault claims, and encouraged governments to boycott diplomatically the Beijing Games, set for February.

"The IOC has shown in the last few days just how desperate it is to keep the Games on the rails, no matter the human costs," Richardson said, while also slamming corporate sponsors of the Games for staying silent on Peng.

The IOC did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

HRW China researcher Yaqiu Wang said the IOC had participated in Beijing's "government-created narrative."

"It's very, very hard to imagine they can just reach out to Peng Shuai without going through the Chinese government," Wang said.

Peng's case has increased calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Games from rights groups and others already critical of Beijing over its policies in Hong Kong and treatment of minority Muslims, which the United States says amounts to genocide.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Washington is considering such a boycott, under which U.S. officials would not attend the opening or closing ceremonies.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us