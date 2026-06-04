Rights group warn of 'climate of fear' at US World Cup games

NEW YORK, June 3 : Rights groups raised concerns over the safety of journalists and fans attending the World Cup in the United States on Wednesday, accusing FIFA of allowing a "distinctively dangerous climate of fear" amid U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The Sport & Rights Alliance said that FIFA has not adequately addressed potential human rights threats with the massive sporting spectacle set to kick off next week, with visa restrictions, border enforcement and policing among the concerns.

"FIFA's weak response to the human rights threats documented by local groups and global civil society organisations means that we are witnessing a distinctively dangerous climate of fear, uncertainty, and repression," said Andrea Florence, the executive director for the coalition of rights groups.

"President Donald Trump's harsh anti-human rights rhetoric, aggressive immigration policies, and mass deportation raids have already cast a dark shadow over the world's biggest sporting event."

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House said in a statement that the World Cup would be "one of the greatest and most spectacular events in the history of mankind."

"This will be a monumental event that requires close coordination between the Trump Administration, FIFA, and all of our great federal, state, and local partners," said White House spokesman Davis Ingle.

"President Trump is focused on ensuring that this is not only an incredible experience for all fans and visitors, but also the safest and most secure in history – and no amount of ridiculous scare tactics driven by liberal activist groups and the left-wing media will change that."

The 48-team expanded World Cup kicks off next week, with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino having promised the world will be welcomed to the United States for the sporting spectacle co-hosted by Canada and Mexico.

But Trump's policies, which have included a massive immigration crackdown, have prompted fears of possible ICE enforcement among travellers to the World Cup and locals alike, while critics have blasted Infantino for his chummy relationship with the U.S. president.

Last month, Iran confirmed they would move their planned base camp from Arizona to Mexico, after the U.S. and ​Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran beginning in late February.

"FIFA had promised ... the most inclusive tournament in history," Florence told reporters. "Yet, with only seven days until the opening whistle, the reality for workers, fans, journalists, and communities on the ground look vastly different."

The World Cup kicks off a year after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials promised to be "suited and booted" at the Club World Cup in the United States, stoking anxiety among tourists and locals alike.

Los Angeles ​County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters this week that civil immigration enforcement will not take place at FIFA World Cup ‌games or events in Los Angeles.