Nov 25 : Arthur Rinderknech said on Wednesday he was confident that an independent tribunal would clear him of an alleged anti-doping test refusal, after L'Equipe reported that the French tennis player could face a four-year suspension.

The French outlet reported that Rinderknech had allegedly refused an anti-doping test in Brittany in June, while the world number 57 said he had asked for the matter to be heard by an independent tribunal.

The International Tennis ​Integrity Agency (ITIA), which oversees anti-doping and anti-corruption in elite tennis, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

"I am aware of the reports regarding my alleged test refusal case with the ITIA, which according to the ITIA, was supposed to be kept strictly confidential," Rinderknech wrote on Instagram.

"I have already advised the ITIA that I deny the allegation, and I have already requested that the matter be heard and determined by an independent tribunal as is my right."

Rinderknech, 31, said he would present the full details of the situation to the Independent Tribunal and not respond to the allegations publicly in the meantime.

"It is my belief that when the matter is presented to the Independent Tribunal I will be exonerated of the test refusal allegation," he added.

"I have never taken any banned substance and I am proud of my accomplishments in professional tennis, all of which have been achieved through hard work and with integrity always."

Former Wimbledon women's champion Marketa Vondrousova received a four-year ban in June after an independent tribunal found the Czech refused an anti-doping test in December 2025. She has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Rinderknech has not won an ATP singles title, though he came close when he reached last year's Shanghai Masters final, losing to his Monegasque cousin Valentin Vacherot.