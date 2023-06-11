Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash

11 Jun 2023 02:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins will undergo two operations after breaking his right leg in a crash during Saturday's sprint at the Italian Grand Prix, his team said.

The Spaniard started 10th on the grid but crashed on the fourth lap before he was transported to a hospital in Florence, where scans confirmed he had broken his tibia and fibula.

"The rider will undergo a first surgery this evening at the Careggi University Hospital (Florence), where doctors will attach an external fixator to stabilize his right leg and reduce swelling," LCR Honda said in a statement.

"He will remain under observation and once cleared, he will return to Spain to undergo a final surgery."

Rins, who left Suzuki after their decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season, gave the Honda satellite team their first win in five years when he took the chequered flag at the Grand Prix of the Americas in April.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.