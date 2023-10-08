Rise of the north sets record at World Cup

All four pools at this year’s Rugby World Cup have been won by nations from the northern hemisphere for the first time, a complete reversal from when the tournament was last hosted in France in 2007.

England, Wales, Ireland and France all finished top of their groups, though with tough quarter-final fixtures to be played, it remains to be seen if that is a good thing for those sides.

Hosts France will meet defending champions South Africa after winning Pool A, a stern examination of their title credentials, though the alternative was equally unappetising as Pool B winners Ireland face perennial contenders New Zealand.

England remain the only Six Nations side to lift the World Cup trophy after their 2003 triumph, but three of the groups in Japan four years ago were won by teams from the north, a shift in momentum that has culminated in this year’s record.

The last time the World Cup was hosted in France 16 years ago, all four pools were won by southern hemisphere teams for the first and only time.

In six of the other global showpiece tournaments played to date it has been an even split with two of the four groups won by teams in either hemisphere.

But in 2015, only one was headed by a team from the north.