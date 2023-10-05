Ritchie passed fit as Scotland name team for crunch Ireland clash

PARIS : Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie has been passed fit to play in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture with Ireland in Paris on Saturday as wing Darcy Graham keeps his place and fullback Blair Kinghorn earns a 50th cap.

Scotland will advance to the quarter-finals at the expense of Ireland if they win and either deny their rivals a bonus-point, or are victorious and get the same number of bonus-points in the game as the Irish.

If they win by 21 points or more, with a bonus point, and Ireland also claim an extra point for four tries, both teams advance at the expense of South Africa.

Ritchie missed the 84-0 victory over Romania after a sickening tackle against Tonga left him concussed, but returns to a back row of the scrum that also contains Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey.

Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist are at lock, while hooker George Turner packs down with props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson.

Graham is selected ahead of Kyle Steyn on the wing after his four tries against the Romanians, with Duhan van der Merwe and Kinghorn also in the back three.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones are the centre-pairing, with Finn Russell at flyhalf and Ali Price in the number nine jersey.

Scotland team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Rory Darge, 8-Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-WP Nel, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-Luke Crosbie, 22-George Horne, 23-Ollie Smith