River Plate ease into Argentine quarters after 3-0 win over Barracas

River Plate secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament on Monday with a 3-0 home win over Barracas Central at the Mas Monumental stadium.

Paulo Diaz gave River an early advantage when he fired home from close range in the 12th minute and they doubled their lead two minutes before the break when Franco Mastantuono set up Ignacio Fernandez to score.

Fernandez said he was glad to be back in the side.

"I was back as a starter, and I took it in stride, eager to keep improving," told TNT. "No one likes to be out, but when it's my turn, I try to do my part and make the most of the moment.

"We know that sometimes it's your turn and sometimes it's not but you have to stick with it and support the team because, at the end of the day, if one person does well everyone does well," he added.

Marcelo Gallardo's side continued to dominate after the break and thought they had scored the third when Mastantuono set up Fabricio Bustos following a swift counter-attack.

However, the goal was disallowed following a VAR review due to a foul by Kevin Castano on Barracas midfielder Dardo Miloc.

"I think Kevin got the ball back well and Miloc let himself fall, lost the ball and stayed there protesting," River midfielder Enzo Perez said.

"The referee made the decision and I told him it was a clean challenge and that we got the ball back, but these are quick decisions and there's nothing you can do about it."

Next it was Barracas' turn to have a goal ruled out when Facundo Bruera headed in Rodrigo Insua's free kick but it was called back for offside.

Marcos Acuna finally added River's third with a superb long-range shot in the closing minutes to set up a meeting with Platense in the next round.