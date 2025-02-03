River Plate held to goalless draw at San Lorenzo

BUENOS AIRES :Hosts San Lorenzo and River Plate played out a 0-0 draw in an entertaining clash of city rivals in the Apertura competition of the Argentine Primera Division on Sunday.

River failed to make it two wins in a row after beating Instituto at home on Wednesday, and sit fourth with five points in the Group B standings.

San Lorenzo missed the chance to take the top spot as they sit second on seven points, behind leaders Rosario Central on goal difference.

In a highly entertaining first half, both sides had chances to break the deadlock, while the hosts thought they had taken the lead through Enzo Perez's own goal, only for the VAR to disallow the third-minute goal for offside.

River almost grabbed the lead after 16 minutes as Paulo Diaz's header struck the crossbar, before San Lorenzo's Alexis Cuello drew a great save from goalkeeper Franco Armani seconds later.

Home goalkeeper Orlando Gill was key for his side, denying Miguel Borja's attempt from close range.

The pace of the second half slowed in the sweltering heat at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium, with San Lorenzo's Malcolm Braida coming closest to scoring early after the break when he also struck the crossbar.

"It becomes very difficult for both teams at these times with these temperatures. It complicates things for both sides," Braida told TNT Sports.

"Despite that, we played a good game overall. It was very even. River is a very strong team. We tried to play an intelligent game."

River next host Independiente on Saturday, the same day San Lorenzo play at champions Velez Sarsfield.