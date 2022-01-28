Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rivera becomes second Ineos rider to crash in training after Bernal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rivera becomes second Ineos rider to crash in training after Bernal

28 Jan 2022 03:54PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 03:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ineos Grenadiers rider Brandon Rivera crashed while training near Bogota and was taken to hospital on Thursday, the British outfit said, three days after team-mate Egan Bernal suffered serious injuries while training in the same region.

"Unfortunately, @_brandon_2103 has crashed while training in Colombia today (Thursday) and been taken to hospital. He's suffered a fractured and dislocated elbow, and has dislocated his AC joint," Ineos said in a statement on Twitter.

Reports in the local media said that the 25-year-old was taken to the same clinic as Bernal on the outskirts of the Colombian capital.

Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia, suffered injuries to his spine, legs and chest after hitting a stationary bus on Monday.

On Tuesday, doctors said that the Colombian was recovering well after successful neurosurgery.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us