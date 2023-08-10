Logo
Sport

Riyadh Air, Spain's Atlético de Madrid announce multi-year partnership
Riyadh Air, Spain's Atlético de Madrid announce multi-year partnership
FILE PHOTO: A Riyadh Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is displayed at the 54th International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre-Season Friendly - Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - July 30, 2023 Atletico Madrid players high five each other as nine substitutions are made REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
10 Aug 2023 07:20PM
DUBAI : New Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air and Spanish soccer club Atlético de Madrid announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement in a joint statement on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Riyadh Air will become the main sponsor of the Spanish club.

"This partnership means a great opportunity to offer better experiences to our fans around the world and I am confident that this alliance with Riyadh Air will take our club to new heights," Atlético de Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil said in the statement.

The statement cited Riyadh Air's Chief Executive Tony Douglas as saying "with this agreement we are once again surprising the world as we move towards our inaugural flight in 2025."

The statement did not give the value of the sponsorship deal.

Riyadh Air, which will start flights in 2025, is owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Source: Reuters

