Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan's batsmen in loss to India

Captain Mohammad Rizwan said Pakistan's middle order succumbed to the pressure in a Champions Trophy defeat by fierce rivals India on Sunday that left the tournament hosts' chances of progressing to the knockout stage hanging by a thread.

The defending champions were restricted to 241 all out in 49.4 overs and India comfortably chased down the total with six wickets and 45 balls remaining thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan, who scored 46 in a 104-run stand with Saud Shakeel (62), said his team had paid a heavy price for failing to build on the momentum.

"The middle order wasn't good enough," Rizwan told reporters.

"The players performed well before this. In our meeting we had discussed that on this pitch around 270-280 would be enough (but) because the outfield was slow, the pitch was slow, the ball wasn't going into the gaps.

"Saud and I tried to build a partnership and took a lot of time, but after that the shot selection was poor. That's where they got a chance to take our wickets. Our middle order maybe couldn't take the pressure."

Pakistan will be knocked out if New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi later on Monday.

"For now, we can say that it's over. This is the truth. We'll see what Bangladesh do with New Zealand, what New Zealand do with India, and what we do," Rizwan said.

"As a captain, I don't like this (depending on other teams). If you're good enough, you show it by winning and keeping things in your hands.

"What matters is that India and New Zealand beat us. They played strong and we didn't play well. If we get a chance (to sneak through) then so be it."