Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

RKC goalkeeper Vaessen recovering after being knocked out in Ajax clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

RKC goalkeeper Vaessen recovering after being knocked out in Ajax clash

01 Oct 2023 09:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen, who was knocked out in a Dutch league game against Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday, is continuing his recovery after spending a "good night" in hospital, his team RKC Waalwijk said on Sunday.

Vaessen went down after a collision with Ajax forward Brian Brobbey, causing panicked reactions from his team mates as they frantically called for medical help.

Screens were put up around the goalkeeper to shield him from the public eye and players from both sides watched with tears in their eyes as a defibrillator was rushed on to the field.

Vaessen lay motionless on the field for minutes before he was carried away on a stretcher.

After the match had been suspended, with Ajax leading 3-2, RKC director Frank van Mosselveld told broadcaster NOS that Vaessen had regained consciousness. RKC later confirmed that Vaessen had been taken to hospital.

"Following our update last night, we can report that our goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen had a good night and has continued his line of recovery," RKC said in a statement on Sunday.

"For now, it is important for Etienne to recover peacefully in the coming hours and days. We would therefore ask that he and his family be given the time and rest to do so."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.