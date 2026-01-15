Robertson to be sacked as All Blacks coach: reports

Jan 15 : New Zealand coach Scott Robertson will be sacked imminently following a scathing internal review, New Zealand media reported on Thursday.

Speculation over Robertson's future has mounted since December amid reports of friction between senior players and All Blacks staff.

New Zealand Rugby was not immediately reachable on Thursday for comment.

Robertson, who replaced Ian Foster after the 2023 World Cup, guided the All Blacks to 10 wins out of 13 tests in the 2025 season but the former Canterbury Crusaders coach came under pressure following a first-ever away defeat to Argentina and a record 43-10 loss to South Africa in Wellington.

The All Blacks were also well-beaten by England at Twickenham in November, ending their hopes of completing a Grand Slam of wins against the Home Nations.