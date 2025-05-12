Robertson defends Alexander-Arnold after Anfield boos

LIVERPOOL, England : Andy Robertson sprang to the defence of Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after some fans booed the right back during his side's 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold, who came through the Liverpool ranks and has won a clutch of silverware including two Premier League titles, announced this week that he would leave on a free transfer when his contract is up at the end of the season.

He came off the bench in the second half but was given a decidedly mixed reception with some fans angry at his decision showing their displeasure by booing the 26-year-old.

"There's a lot of emotion around it. It's crucial in these moments that I don't tell you how to feel and you don't tell me how to feel about it. All I can do is tell you how I feel about it," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"First of all, I'm disappointed to lose my best mate. In the game, we've done it all together. He's an amazing player and person. He's made me a better player and that comes from the bottom of my heart. He's taken me to levels where I never knew existed. He kept pushing me through the good years.

"He's made a choice. His legacy at this club is obviously there to see. The trophies he's won, the moments he's had in history will always be there. It's an emotional decision. It's not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn't nice.

"But as I said, we can't tell people how to act."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot also said that fans had the right to their opinions.

"There were people who were not so happy, there were people who were happy for him. They clapped for him. A few of them booed," the Dutchman said.

"It would not be fair to the whole of Liverpool to focus on the few that booed. If they want to, it's fine by me. But there were a lot of people who were really positive as well."

Alexander-Arnold, who has made more than 350 appearances for Liverpool, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.